Dolphins place Bowden on IR, end his season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Miami Dolphins have played Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.

I’ll be back better than EVER ‼️ — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) August 24, 2021

Bowden will not be eligible to return this season unless the Dolphins release him and he signs with another team. He injured his hamstring during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons last week and now his second year with the Dolphins is over.

As a rookie last season, the former Kentucky star had 28 catches for 211 yards.

Roster Moves | We have released OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Isaiah Ford, waived/injured WR Robert Foster and placed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2021

Bowden tweeted the following after his injury last week.

Outta all my years playing football tonight my first time ever missing a game with a injury ☹️ — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) August 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.