Dolphins place Bowden on IR, end his season
He injured his hamstring during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons last week.
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Miami Dolphins have played Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.
Bowden will not be eligible to return this season unless the Dolphins release him and he signs with another team. He injured his hamstring during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons last week and now his second year with the Dolphins is over.
As a rookie last season, the former Kentucky star had 28 catches for 211 yards.
Bowden tweeted the following after his injury last week.
