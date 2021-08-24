Advertisement

Dolphins place Bowden on IR, end his season

He injured his hamstring during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons last week.
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (6) does drills during NFL football practice,...
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (6) does drills during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Miami Dolphins have played Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.

Bowden will not be eligible to return this season unless the Dolphins release him and he signs with another team. He injured his hamstring during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons last week and now his second year with the Dolphins is over.

As a rookie last season, the former Kentucky star had 28 catches for 211 yards.

Bowden tweeted the following after his injury last week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Red and blue lights
Update: Police asking for help to identify Laurel County murder victim
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) watches during NFL football training camp...
Landon Young No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy
The sign is located at Gate 12.
Kentucky unveils John Schlarman sign at Kroger Field
Neyland Stadium to not require vaccination proof this football season