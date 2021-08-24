Advertisement

Dickenson County awarded more than $200,000 for water line replacement

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA9)
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA9)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded $267,500 to Dickenson County, Virginia on Monday.

The grant will help fund water line replacement in the area.

Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith applauded the award in a news release.

“Today’s award of $267,500 will support a major upgrade to the water systems in Dickenson County,” he said. “Water infrastructure is crucial for the communities in the Ninth District, and I am pleased to see these funds assisting in furthering these developments.”

The Dickenson County Public Service Authority (DCPSA) plans to use the awarded money to replace leaking waterlines that service 35 households in the Backbone Ridge and Edwards Ridge communities.

The project will impact more than 14,000 feet of waterline along various roads in the county.

