Commonwealth’s Attorney: Man accused of shooting Norton police chief pleading not guilty

An older picture of James Dyer Buckland.
An older picture of James Dyer Buckland.(Pound Police Department / WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of shooting the Norton police chief appeared in a virtual hearing on Monday to plead not guilty to the May 7th incident, according to Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

James Buckland, 36 of Pound, faces 17 charges, including attempted capital murder of a police officer, after allegedly shooting into a vehicle driven by Norton Police Chief James Lane.

Lane was struck several times.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to Slemp, Buckland’s trial is on track for January 31st through February 4th, 2022.

He remains at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

