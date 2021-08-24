Closing arguments underway for trial of man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Closing arguments are underway in the federal murder trial against Patrick Baker.

The jury could get the case by the end of the day on Tuesday.

He’s accused of killing Donald Mills during a robbery back in 2014.

Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the death of Mills. Baker was sentenced to 19 years in prison but only served two before former Gov. Bevin pardoned him, saying the evidence against Baker was “sketchy at best.

Baker’s trial began two weeks ago.

