Big Sandy Women’s Business Symposium celebrates ‘women holding women up’

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Sandy Women’s Business Symposium kicked off Tuesday, celebrating the region’s female business leaders.

East Kentucky Small Business Development Center Director Michelle Spriggs said the annual event, which just wrapped its 22nd year, is all about bringing the women of business under the same roof- to shatter the glass ceilings together.

“To go back hundreds of years ago, you know, there wasn’t a whole lot of things that women could do. Now we have women doing everything in the business world,” said Spriggs. “It’s so wonderful to have all these women in one room that are just so successful and so brilliant.”

The symposium, sponsored by Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Women’s Business Center of Kentucky, included keynote speakers Jessica Lawrence, Director of Cairn Guidance, and Jessi Robinson, founder and CEO of P&P Creative. The attendees were invited to look at other projects and businesses in the region and discuss the models and missions that formed them.

“It’s just been kind of inspiring to see other women who are kind of in the trenches with you and persevering, in spite of COVID,” said Robinson.

The women spoke to other small business owners and leaders in the business community about being a woman in the business world, sharing their stories and networking.

“You really can’t run a business or start something without creating relationships. And women holding women up is all that I’m about,” said Lawrence.

She shared a story of her solo cycling trip across the U.S. and how that experience helped to form her view on leadership in business.

“How do you create a marriage between your personal goals and professional goals? And how, sometimes, a life experience like that, or a really big goal like that, can really empower you to go on and do something extraordinary in business,” she said.

According to those involved, the annual event is all about the support that only comes from people who understand where you are and how you got there.

“I love that it gives women across the broader Eastern Kentucky region a chance to get together and network, talk business, learn some new stuff,” said Robinson.

Robinson hosts a podcast called “Pursuing Fearless,” devoted to sharing stories of regional women who are working to push forward and carve their own paths, so she said events like this make her feel right at home.

“I work with so many amazing women- both as clients and within my team- it’s just kind of another day at the office to me,” she laughed.

