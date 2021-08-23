Watch: Governor Beshear announces more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth during a news conference on Monday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 2,596 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 543,031. The governor said this is the highest total for a Monday since the pandemic began.

695 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,893 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 113 since Friday) with 529 in the ICU (an increase of 42 since Friday). 301 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 46 since Friday).

Gov. Beshear also announced 17 new deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,558.

As of Monday, 119 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 219.7 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 12.87%, making it the 57th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

