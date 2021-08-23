UPIKE optometry program gets national attention

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A University of Pikeville program that aims to remove financial barriers and diversify the optometry world has gained some national attention.

The University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO), which began a grant program last year, was recognized by the American Optometric Association (AOA), according to a news release.

The program’s success has lead the AOA to adopt its system all across the nation.

“It is great to see the AOA adopt a similar model,” said Josephine Ibironke, O.D., M.P.H., FAAO, the KYCO Assistant Dean. “This will help increase the reach and support of underrepresented minority students interested in our profession.”

The KYCO has paid for 43 optometry students to take the Optometry Admissions Test (OAT).

For more information on the program, you can contact Senior Director of Advancement Courtney Justice at (606) 218-5276 or email advancement@upike.edu.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.