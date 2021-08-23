Advertisement

University of Tennessee COVID-19 cases spike

Since school started on August 18, the university has 116 active cases.
A beauty shot of the outside of Mossman Building on November 7, 2018. Photo by Steven Bridges
A beauty shot of the outside of Mossman Building on November 7, 2018. Photo by Steven Bridges(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee tracks all staff and student COVID-19 cases on a dashboard that is available to the public.

Since school started on August 18, the university has 116 active cases.

The university also monitors and communicates with clusters of positive COVID-19 cases to help reduce further spread, the website said.

The definition of a cluster is at least five positive cases as a result of one event or in one concentrated location. The definition of a cluster formerly included ‘and/or at least 20 close contacts,” but close contacts were removed as part of the definition on May 10, 2021.

There has been one cluster, the Chi Omega House, that occurred on August 15 and was identified on August 22.

On August 23, President Boyd announced that masks are required in all indoor public spaces, except private offices and resident hall rooms, and while individuals are actively eating and drinking.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Frankfort State Capitol
Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
Eastern Kentucky hospitals adopting new precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims
A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner....
Body found in Rowan County

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Coleman, School Security Marshal release school risk assessment
People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
UPIKE optometry program gets national attention
WYMT Humid
Hot and dry weather continues into the work week