University of Tennessee COVID-19 cases spike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee tracks all staff and student COVID-19 cases on a dashboard that is available to the public.

Since school started on August 18, the university has 116 active cases.

The university also monitors and communicates with clusters of positive COVID-19 cases to help reduce further spread, the website said.

The definition of a cluster is at least five positive cases as a result of one event or in one concentrated location. The definition of a cluster formerly included ‘and/or at least 20 close contacts,” but close contacts were removed as part of the definition on May 10, 2021.

There has been one cluster, the Chi Omega House, that occurred on August 15 and was identified on August 22.

On August 23, President Boyd announced that masks are required in all indoor public spaces, except private offices and resident hall rooms, and while individuals are actively eating and drinking.

