Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 1
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the first week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.
No. 5 - Whitley County’s Caden Petrey hurdles Perry Central’s defense for a touchdown.
No. 4 - Perry Central’s Kobee Eldridge misses the snap over his head, picks up the ball from behind him and throws a pass.
No. 3 - North Laurel’s Tucker Warren touchdown pass to Christian Larkey.
No. 2 - Corbin’s Jacob Baker sets a school record with a 51-yard field goal.
No. 1 - Betsy Layne’s Chase Mims pass for a two-point conversion.
