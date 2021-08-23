Sheriff: Murder Investigation in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a murder in the western part of the county.

Deputies say they were called to Sinking Creek Road on Monday evening after someone found a body.

They say the body was that of an adult man and that he had been shot multiple times.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Tuesday.

Anyone that believes they have information on this case is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.