Advertisement

Sheriff: Murder Investigation in Laurel County

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a murder in the western part of the county.

Deputies say they were called to Sinking Creek Road on Monday evening after someone found a body.

They say the body was that of an adult man and that he had been shot multiple times.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Tuesday.

Anyone that believes they have information on this case is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Frankfort State Capitol
Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims

Latest News

Kentucky native Nick Bertram returned to America last week after spending two years off and on...
‘It’s not safe there’: Explosive canine handler from Kentucky returns from Afghanistan
Is fear contributing to the increase in COVID tests?
Power up the Pantry kicks off Thursday - 6 p.m.
Power up the Pantry kicks off Thursday - 6 p.m.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it has granted full approval of the...
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine granted full FDA approval, could inspire more to get the shot