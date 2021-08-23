Advertisement

Playdates and parties: Doctor urges parents to weigh risks, benefits of gatherings during Delta surge

Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a...
Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a birthday party or playdate.(Pexels)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many children are back in school and invitations to birthday parties and playdates are likely once again rolling in, many parents are probably concerned about how to keep their unvaccinated children safe against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a birthday party or playdate.

As an infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, Dr. Daniel Blatt said that parents must weigh the risks and benefits of certain group activities.

“In terms of birthday parties and playdates, it’s tough because everyone wants their kids interacting with other children,” Blatt said. “No one wants to isolate their children. It’s always a choice parents have to make in terms of what the risk-benefit is. To be honest, most people won’t remember the birthday party if your child is in the ICU.”

The best protection against Delta, Blatt said, is masking and vaccination if a child is eligible. He added that activities outdoors are safer than those indoors.

Watch the full interview with Blatt below.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Watch: Governor Beshear announces more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center

Latest News

Is fear contributing to the increase in COVID tests?
The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Hospitals filling up nationally amid COVID-19 surge
With the increase in COVID-19 cases, many health departments now rely on schools to contact trace