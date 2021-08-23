Playdates and parties: Doctor urges parents to weigh risks, benefits of gatherings during Delta surge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many children are back in school and invitations to birthday parties and playdates are likely once again rolling in, many parents are probably concerned about how to keep their unvaccinated children safe against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a birthday party or playdate.

As an infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, Dr. Daniel Blatt said that parents must weigh the risks and benefits of certain group activities.

“In terms of birthday parties and playdates, it’s tough because everyone wants their kids interacting with other children,” Blatt said. “No one wants to isolate their children. It’s always a choice parents have to make in terms of what the risk-benefit is. To be honest, most people won’t remember the birthday party if your child is in the ICU.”

The best protection against Delta, Blatt said, is masking and vaccination if a child is eligible. He added that activities outdoors are safer than those indoors.

Watch the full interview with Blatt below.

