Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine granted full FDA approval, could inspire more to get the shot

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it has granted full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The approval comes after a months-long review of data provided by the company demonstrating the vaccines effectiveness and safety.

As the delta variant continues to spread, and covid-19 incidents increase, health officials are optimistic this is the start of all vaccines receiving full approval.

”Moderna has already submitted for their approval, but now that Pfizer is out of the queue, Moderna will be next and then we would expect J&J to be the third and final product,” said University of Kentucky Associate Dean in the School of Pharmacy, Dr. Frank Romanelli.

Up to this point, the vaccine has been available on an emergency use authorization which is granted under special circumstances. Even that still required significant safety testing to obtain.

Pfizer submitted all of the necessary materials for full in May, and the FDA has been reviewing the data since then to make a final judgement.

”It’s about time,” said Dr. Romanelli. “It’s exciting and had been anticipated and awaited and I think it’s the next big step.”

Romanelli says that Moderna will most likely be reviewed next, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after that.

”First is Pfizer [because] if we think back and remember it was the first one introduced. So, they’ve been studying their progress the longest. They’ve got the data in queue already.,” he added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new vaccination rates slowed over the week before this approval. Dr. Ashish Jha of Brown University told CBS News This Morning that the approval could make a difference for some hesitant individuals.

”I think it will help some portion of people,” he said. “Maybe 5 or 10 percent of the population I think is holding out for this, and I think that will help that group.”

This also could mean more vaccine mandates imposed by employers.

”With this full approval they’ll feel a lot more comfortable asking their employees to get vaccinated,” Dr. Jha said.

Dr. Frank Romanelli agreed.

”When a product has been fully approved it opens the door for legitimate and fully defensible vaccine mandates.”

Pfizer intends to apply for approval of the vaccine in children younger than 16, and also seek approval for a booster shot later this year.

