Over two pounds of meth seized in Claiborne County

The illegal narcotics seized totaled $350,000 in street value, officials said.
Over two pounds of meth was seized from William Lanum in Clairborne County.
Over two pounds of meth was seized from William Lanum in Clairborne County.(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clairborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Divison and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted Operation Summer Heat.

Operation Summer Heat investigation focused on large amounts of illegal narcotics being transported and sold in Clairborne County.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Highway 33 in Clairborne County in the evening of August 20, according to officials.

During the apprehension of William Calvin Lanum, 57 of San Diego, CA, officers recovered a large amount of illegal narcotics which consisted of over two pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, prescription medication and psilocybin mushrooms.

Police say Lanum, a convicted felon, also possessed two handguns at the time of his arrest.

Lanum was arrested and charged with multiple felony charges.

The illegal narcotics seized totaled $350,000 in street value, officials said.

This investigation is ongoing.

