Advertisement

New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says all teachers and state workers must be fully vaccinated or take regular COVID tests.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated. But Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on these issues, the poll found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Frankfort State Capitol
Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
Eastern Kentucky hospitals adopting new precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims
A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner....
Body found in Rowan County

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
WYMT Humid
Hot and dry weather continues into the work week
This complaint supporting the arrest warrant for Owen Shroyer is photographed in Frederick,...
Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot
The new law, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the...
Judge partially blocks Georgia’s new election law