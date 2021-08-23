Mother, child killed in crash on Rowan/Lewis County line

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were killed in a crash on the Rowan/Lewis County line.

According to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened just inside Lewis County near Thomas Cemetary Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. The coroner said a car lost control and hit a tree.

Two-year-old Kyler Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother, 27-year-old Chastitty Underwood, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

EMS also took a five-month-old girl to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The driver of the car was not hospitalized.

The accident remains under investigation.

