Mother, child killed in crash on Rowan/Lewis County line

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were killed in a crash on the Rowan/Lewis County line.

According to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened just inside Lewis County near Thomas Cemetary Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. The coroner said a car lost control and hit a tree.

Two-year-old Kyler Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother, 27-year-old Chastitty Underwood, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

EMS also took a five-month-old girl to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The driver of the car was not hospitalized.

The accident remains under investigation.

