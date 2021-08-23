Advertisement

Man, woman, child found dead inside home, infant taken to hospital

Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.
Police respond to 3006 Elkdale Drive Monday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man, woman and child were found dead inside a home Monday in a Mink Shoals community, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff also confirms Monday that an infant was located inside of the home alive. The baby girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to 3006 Elkdale Drive, Charleston around noon Monday after receiving a call through the 911 system in Kanawha County.

“Our detectives and everybody are currently on the scene trying to finalize the investigation and get it going. It’s very early in the investigation,” said Sheriff Mike Rutherford. “There is no threat to the community whatsoever. We have no reason to think that anybody in the community is in any danger whatsoever.”

No further information has been released at this time.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have surrounded a home in the community of Mink Shoals.

The large police presence is at 3006 Elkdale Drive, Charleston.

No further information has been released at this time.

A WSAZ crews is headed to the scene.

