Lt. Gov. Coleman, School Security Marshal release school risk assessment

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost all schools in the state are compliant with the School Safety and Resiliency Act (SSRA), per a news release.

Thanks to the additional help from Governor Andy Beshear’s $18.2 million budget allocation, almost all schools meet SSRA standards, according the first school risk assessment report.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, along with State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox who also serves as secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, shared the information in the report this week showing almost all schools were compliant.

The SSRA became law in March 2019 and requires all schools to be responsible for the health of its students.

“The Beshear-Coleman administration puts education first and every child deserves a safe learning environment,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman in the news release. “I am proud of the commitment our schools have made to meet the SSRA mandates and these are positive results. This is another step, but we cannot be satisfied. We must be vigilant and root out vulnerabilities.”

Officials say they are proud of the positive results despite the difficulties that come with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My staff and I are absolutely ecstatic about the openness from the school systems to work together with us to make their schools safer and learn about the mandates of this law,” Wilcox said. “The numbers speak for themselves that, even during a global pandemic, our schools are dedicated to the safety of their students and staff.”

