Lexington-bound flight returns to gate after passenger refuses to wear masks

Masks are still required to fly in an airplane. (File image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington-bound flight from Atlanta returned to the gate Monday afternoon because of a passenger refusing to wear a mask.

The incident caused Delta Air Lines flight 1088 to be delayed 30 minutes.

According to a statement from Delta Air Lines, the passenger voluntarily left the plane without incident after it returned to the gate.

Current federal mask mandates require that travelers on trains, buses, commercial flights and at airports wear face masks. The mandate applies to all passengers, regardless of their vaccination status.

Fines for violators start at $250 and rise to $1,500 for repeat offenders who violate the face mask requirement.

Delta Air Lines released this statement about what happened:

Delta flight 1088 taxied back to the gate after a customer did not comply with the federal mask mandate onboard the aircraft. The customer deplaned without incident, and we apologize to those onboard for the delay. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and customers, which is why we continue to enforce the mask requirement that are in place.

