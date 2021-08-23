Advertisement

Leslie County Schools closed all week due to COVID-19


By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Eastern Kentucky school district is canceling classes due to the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post from Leslie County Schools on Sunday, officials with the district said due to “an increase in COVID cases in our schools and additional class quarantines, school will be canceled through August 27th.”

The post goes on to state that the days will not be NTI days, but will be made up later this year.

