Advertisement

KY Attorney General joins other states to oppose rewrite of gun laws

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron(Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron is now part of a 20-state coalition of attorneys against the Biden administration’s proposed gun laws, according to a news release.

The coalition is opposing what they say is an unlawful attempt to regulate guns proposed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The attorneys general said the proposed edit to gun laws is a violation of the Gun Control Act of 1968.

“We oppose the Biden Administration’s decision to expand the ATF’s authority to regulate firearms beyond the intent of the Act,” said Attorney General Cameron in the release. “The Administration’s rule would constrain the Second Amendment rights of Kentuckians by making it more difficult to purchase lawful firearms and firearm parts.”

The group said the proposed rule would grant policymaking decisions to the ATF, therefore taking control away from Congress, which they say is is unconstitutional.

This recommended rule change could cause up to 35 businesses to either shut down or reduce offered services.

The states said that the losses from approving the ATF’s proposal could amount to more than $1.1 million, far exceeding the ATF’s estimated financial loss.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Frankfort State Capitol
Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
Eastern Kentucky hospitals adopting new precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims
A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner....
Body found in Rowan County

Latest News

WYMT Humid
Hot and dry weather continues into the work week
A beauty shot of the outside of Mossman Building on November 7, 2018. Photo by Steven Bridges
University of Tennessee COVID-19 cases spike
Over two pounds of meth was seized from William Lanum in Clairborne County.
Over two pounds of meth seized in Claiborne County
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision