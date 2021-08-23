Advertisement

Is fear contributing to the increase in COVID tests?

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Recently, testing facilities have received an overwhelming amount of COVID-19 tests, but many wonder if widespread panic is to blame or whether it’s solely due to the increase in positive cases.

“I think that it’s a combination of both,” said Rebecca Lewis, Director of Laboratory Services at Pinnacle Health Management in Hyden. “We’re seeing a lot of the same name patients that do come through every day, those may be more of a panic type thing.”

Lewis adds that children returning back to school also contributes to this increase:

“The panic is here now, it is here. A lot of school aged children, we’re seeing a lot of positives, and we expected that, uh so, you’ve got multiple people that live in households, so if one’s positive, then automatically, the whole family’s gonna come get tested.”

Although regularly testing may ease your mind, Lewis says it’s important to test only when needed:

“You should always be proactive. I don’t like to be reactive about anything, but we know a whole lot more now than we did months and months ago, or even this time last year.,” said Lewis. “We know a whole lot more now. So, I don’t think there should be so much panic.”

If you need more information on when you should get tested for COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website.

