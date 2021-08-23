Hot and dry weather continues into the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It certainly still feels like summer out there as heat and humidity continue to make themselves at home here in the mountains. And we’ve got plenty more where that came from.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure looks to remain in place as we head on through the beginning of the work week. This will keep things on the dry and hot side. Though, for tonight, it will keep our skies mostly clear to partly cloudy. This will allow temperatures to fall into the middle and upper 60s, but also allow for some patchy fog to develop by daybreak...which is just about the only weather worry we’ll have to contend with overnight.

Heading into Tuesday, we’re going to see pretty much a carbon copy of Monday with mostly sunny skies allowing temperatures to once again soar into the upper 80s to near 90° for afternoon highs. There’s a very small outside chance for a stray downpour, but the vast majority of us will likely stay dry. Mostly sunny skies give way to mostly clear skies at night, as we again contend with some patchy overnight fog. Lows end up again in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Through the Week

Even as late into summer as we are, we’re not quite finished with scattered showers and storms. We’ll have to deal with those later in the week, which might not be so bad seeing as they might actually cool us down from the toasty temperatures. Wednesday will feature much the same forecast as Monday and Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and toasty afternoon temperatures near 90°. However, it looks like we may invite showers and storms back to the party as well. Just a few for Wednesday afternoon, but a few more will be possible Thursday and Friday as a frontal boundary works towards the region.

We look to continue the hot temperatures throughout much of the work week as well, as it looks like each day will feature at least come early sunshine. That will help propel temperatures back into the upper 80s to near 90°. That trend looks to continue right on into the weekend, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s once again expected with scattered thunderstorms out and about around the mountains. A good reminder that even though football season is here and August is drawing to a close...summer isn’t finished yet!

