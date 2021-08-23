Advertisement

Hot and dry weather continues into the work week

WYMT Humid
WYMT Humid(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It certainly still feels like summer out there as heat and humidity continue to make themselves at home here in the mountains. And we’ve got plenty more where that came from.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure looks to remain in place as we head on through the beginning of the work week. This will keep things on the dry and hot side. Though, for tonight, it will keep our skies mostly clear to partly cloudy. This will allow temperatures to fall into the middle and upper 60s, but also allow for some patchy fog to develop by daybreak...which is just about the only weather worry we’ll have to contend with overnight.

Heading into Tuesday, we’re going to see pretty much a carbon copy of Monday with mostly sunny skies allowing temperatures to once again soar into the upper 80s to near 90° for afternoon highs. There’s a very small outside chance for a stray downpour, but the vast majority of us will likely stay dry. Mostly sunny skies give way to mostly clear skies at night, as we again contend with some patchy overnight fog. Lows end up again in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Through the Week

Even as late into summer as we are, we’re not quite finished with scattered showers and storms. We’ll have to deal with those later in the week, which might not be so bad seeing as they might actually cool us down from the toasty temperatures. Wednesday will feature much the same forecast as Monday and Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and toasty afternoon temperatures near 90°. However, it looks like we may invite showers and storms back to the party as well. Just a few for Wednesday afternoon, but a few more will be possible Thursday and Friday as a frontal boundary works towards the region.

We look to continue the hot temperatures throughout much of the work week as well, as it looks like each day will feature at least come early sunshine. That will help propel temperatures back into the upper 80s to near 90°. That trend looks to continue right on into the weekend, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s once again expected with scattered thunderstorms out and about around the mountains. A good reminder that even though football season is here and August is drawing to a close...summer isn’t finished yet!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Frankfort State Capitol
Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
Eastern Kentucky hospitals adopting new precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims
A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner....
Body found in Rowan County

Latest News

A beauty shot of the outside of Mossman Building on November 7, 2018. Photo by Steven Bridges
University of Tennessee COVID-19 cases spike
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
KY Attorney General joins other states to oppose rewrite of gun laws
Over two pounds of meth was seized from William Lanum in Clairborne County.
Over two pounds of meth seized in Claiborne County
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision