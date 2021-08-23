Hazy, hot and humid, but dry, start to the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re deep into one of the hottest months of the year and it will definitely feel like it for most of this week.

Today and Tonight

It should be a fairly nice start to the new work and school week on this Monday. Some folks could see some fog this morning, so watch out for that.

For the rest of the day, look for hazy, hot and humid conditions under sunny skies. Highs should top out in the upper 80s. As usual, even though we look mainly dry, I always keep a passing chance for a shower or storm in, just because it is so hot.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The rest of this week is a rinse and repeat forecast, except without the rinse part. Mainly sunny skies continue through Thursday when we add a few more clouds into the mix. Chances for rain stay fairly low but become a little more scattered toward the end of the week. Highs will stay close to or just above 90 for the next several days with lows dropping to around 70.

Stay cool and remember your heat precautions!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

