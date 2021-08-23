Gov. Beshear: KY gets more than $1 million in grant funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky will be getting almost $1.2 million to help fight opioid abuse.

According to a news release on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear joined Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey to announce a grant awarded by Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid and Stimulant Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP).

This grant will go towards helping Kentucky health centers, to help people that have been affected by opioid use in the Commonwealth.

“My administration is committed to combating the state’s drug epidemic and, as the 2020 Overdose Fatality Report indicates, overdose deaths are sadly on the rise,” said Gov. Beshear.

COSSAP’s goal is to reduce opioid-related incidents, including overdose deaths.

The Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky (AppalReD), Kentucky Legal Aid, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass and Legal Aid Society are among the participating programs.

