Advertisement

Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.(Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By Brandon Robinson and Lexington Herald Leader
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he is canceling his executive order from earlier this month that requires students to wear masks in schools.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the governor did not immediately comment on the action or whether a state Board of Education emergency regulation requiring a mask mandate for students for this school year will remain in effect.

The news comes following the Kentucky Supreme Court’s decision on Saturday ruled new laws limiting the governor’s executive powers will stand and ordered a lower court to dissolve the injunction that stopped them from going into effect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 incidence rate map in Kentucky.
Study concludes that Kentucky is one of the least safe states to live in during pandemic
Frankfort State Capitol
Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
Eastern Kentucky hospitals adopting new precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims
A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner....
Body found in Rowan County

Latest News

We’re now 17 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and those on the frontlines have worked...
Health Care Heroes Week underway to honor Kentuckians on frontlines of pandemic
Gov. Beshear: KY gets more than $1 million in grant funding
File image
Mother, child killed in crash on Rowan/Lewis County line
Student study as part of a setup photoshoot portraying what student life will look like while...
University of Tennessee revamps mask mandate