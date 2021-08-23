Advertisement

Foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch among Middle Tennessee flooding victims

Wayne Spears, previous foreman for Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, is one of the victims of the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.
Loretta Lynn (Source: Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country legend Loretta Lynn, is mourning the loss of her foreman, Wayne Spears, who was a victim of the floodwaters that have devastated Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Officials with Loretta Lynn’s Ranch announced in a Facebook post that Spears had passed.

“The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him,” officials said in the post.

Lynn took to her own page to ask her followers to pray for his family and friends.

“There are no words at the ranch today...only tears,” said Lynn. “He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He’s one of us and the whole Lynn family is heartbroken.”

The ranch has a museum, three campgrounds, and other attractions.

