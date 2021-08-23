Advertisement

COVID-19 mandates up in the air following Supreme Court decision

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said he believes special session could happen in the near future.

After the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate, there are questions within state government about what will happen in the coming weeks.

Last January, legislators made it a priority to take back control on issues in which they thought the governor had overstepped his bounds.

Now, the Supreme Court has sided with them, leading others to wonder whether or not the governor will call a special session.

“So I’m going to do whatever I can to provide all the information and the strong recommendations on where we need to go,” the governor said.

Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) said that the legislature has their own folder of ideas for how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Sen. Stivers wouldn’t go in specific details but did say he believes the key is to vaccinate more people.

“COVID is very real,” he said. “If there is anything you take out of this conversation, from me, and it should be the headline, we have a problem. People need to take shots.”

Sen. Stivers said he doubts a session would be called because the parties involved would want more time to review the Supreme Court ruling.

