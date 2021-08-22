West Virginia Wesleyan College gets rid of $750 “COVID fee” for Fall 2021 semester

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College has updated its COVID-19 vaccination policy saying it is not mandating the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, according to WVWC website.

In early August, the college announced a non-refundable $750 COVID fee for non-vaccinated students for the Fall 2021 semester. WVWC has since updated its police stating that instead, the College will conduct surveillance testing of the students who have not submitted proof of vaccination by testing 10% of those students each week. Cost of the testing will also be $5 each time you are selected for testing, in place of the $750 fee.

The college says their decision to not mandate the vaccine will be reviewed once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) formally approves the COVID-19 vaccines for use beyond the current emergency use status.

Students, faculty, and staff who have been fully vaccinated are able to return to normal on-campus activity, may go maskless (when allowed by the Universal Indoor Masking Policy), and take the personal public health precautions they choose.

Students, faculty, and staff who have not been fully vaccinated must wear a mask indoors at all times and maintain a social distance, including in classrooms, dining hall, residence halls, wellness center, and at all indoor venues on campus.

