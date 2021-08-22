Advertisement

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said in a virtual press conference with reporters Sunday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.
(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said in a virtual press conference with reporters Sunday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Vrabel said he had a sore throat Sunday, which prompted him to get tested. He’ll quarantine in accordance with NFL COVID-19 protocols, which state that a fully vaccinated and asymptomatic person can return to work after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in the team’s second preseason game Saturday.

“We’ll be fine, we’ll figure this thing out,” Vrabel said. “I don’t think anyone who has been tested this morning has tested positive.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Death investigation underway in Martin County
Frankfort State Capitol
Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
Eastern Kentucky hospitals adopting new precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Former Hazard business returns after being gone for more than 20 years
Former Hazard business returns after being gone for more than 20 years

Latest News

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - August 21, 2021
Knox Central beats Clay County 30-22
Knox Central continues streak over Clay County in trio of Saturday games
Pikeville beat Paintsville 43-21.
Pikeville rolls against Paintsville, 43-21
KHSAA football
Scores from around the mountains from Week 1 of high school football
Pulaski County Maroons football
Pulaski County tops Belfry, 55-13 in Applachian Wireless Game of Week