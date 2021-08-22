Perry County Middle School student creates flag for the city

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County Middle School student created a new flag for the City of Hazard.

12-year-old Gabriel Vires said that the black and gold symbolize the popular Black Gold Festival and the heritage of coal mining. The white symbolizes the nobility of the Queen City of the Mountains. The mountains getting larger symbolizes the city’s growth.

Vires presented his latest design during a city commissioner meeting Tuesday. City Commissioner Luke Glaser called the proposal a pleasant surprise.

“When young people are self-driven and know what they want to do and have the confidence to come and ask for it,” Glaser said. “So, we were delighted to have him at city hall the other night.”

Glaser said that he was proud but not surprised with Vires’s initiative.

“We have the most comprehensive city internship in the state of Kentucky. Our young people who worked in that program have now used that to create a Young People’s Social Organization,” Glaser said. “So, Gabe is just another in a long line of young kids who have had a profound impact on what this city’s going to look like in the next five to ten years.”

Vires said that he was anxious to present his work to the city.

“I was pretty nervous, you know, understandably but once I was able to get up there and talk to them, it became a lot better for me,” Vires said.

Vires said that he wanted to use his newly found passion to help his hometown.

“This would be a good symbol because flags, they represent our culture, and heritage, and a lot about the place that we live in, and it’s a very important thing,” Vires said.

Glaser said that while the city has no plans to replace their current flag, they decided Vires’s design would become the official flag for the Black Gold Festival.

“We listen to our young people. We are invested in their ideas and what they want to do. So, when they come up with opportunities like this, we try to showcase it however we can,” Glaser said.

Vires said that he was speechless when he heard the news.

“To even think about using it as the flag, it makes me very happy,” Vires said.

Glaser said that the city loved the design Vires came up with.

“You know, I’m a millennial, so it’s got the super minimalist thing that we’re super into,” Glaser said. “There’s been no discussion about replacing our city flag, but we can certainly add this one alongside the collection that we already have.”

Vires said that he has already talked with officials about helping with other projects the city has planned.

