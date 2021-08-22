Man allegedly breaks into Randolph County home, steals items, eats Vienna sausages and Jell-o

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is facing several charges after allegedly entering a Mill Creek home, stealing various items, and helping himself to some food and drink.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported someone had been inside his home after he found a pair of fishing boots inside that didn’t belong to him.

The alleged victim told investigators several items - including a ring with the letter “D” on it - were missing. The man also reported someone had eaten his Vienna sausages, potato chips and Jell-o, and that he found empty Coke cans in his home.

Officers with several law enforcement agencies found the suspect, identified as Denver Bennett, in Mabie. RCSO says Bennett was found wearing the stolen ring, as well as boots belonging to the alleged victim. Bennett reportedly told someone he had taken the ring “because it had his initial “D” (Denver) on it,” authorities said.

RCSO says Bennett was already wanted on felony charges after allegedly leading officers on a chase while he was on an ATV the day prior to the alleged burglary.

