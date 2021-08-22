Advertisement

Lexington activist on weekend shootings: “A lot of our people are hurting”

(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been another violent weekend in Lexington.

Early Saturday morning, police got reports of two shootings within half an hour of each other. One of these shootings, at the Waffle House on South Broadway, was deadly.

Police got a report of multiple gunshots from the Waffle House around 4:45 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found 3 adults with gunshot wounds. One of these victims died at the scene. The others were brought to the hospital.

The second investigation was at an apartment complex on Tate’s Creek and Armstrong Mill Road. Police got that call just after 5 am Sunday. One person was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

This comes after another shooting Saturday outside a bar on Old Georgetown Road. Two people were taken to the hospital. One of them spent hours in the operating room overnight.

“What I want people to understand is a lot of our people are hurting,” says Devine Carama.

Carama leads “One Lexington.” The program’s vision is to inspire a generation of youth to see a positive future for themselves. Carama says a safer Lexington will come from an intentional effort, like mentoring programs.

”There’s a lot of people like me that are passionate about our people, our neighborhoods, and this city as a whole,” Carama says. “We’re working on building synergy within those people so we can work together so we can get back to not just to the Lexington that we know, but an even better Lexington. A better Lexington than we ever had before, and I think we’re on our way. We’re just going through a rough patch right now.”

Police are continuing to investigate this weekend’s shootings.

