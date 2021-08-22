Knox Central continues streak over Clay County in trio of Saturday games
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For their tenth consecutive series win, the Knox Central Panthers toppled the Clay County Tigers 30-22.
The first half was back and forth between the two big cats, with both teams getting two two-point conversions.
Here are other Saturday night scores from across the mountains.
Knox Central 33, Clay County 22
Pike Central 20, Pendelton County 8
Taylor County 34, Rockcastle County 28
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.