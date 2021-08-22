Hot and mostly dry into the next work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High temperatures stay in the upper-80s to lower-90s with only stray showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight through Monday night

Any outdoor plans this evening look to be in pretty good shape. We stay mostly dry under mostly clear skies through the overnight hours. Patchy fog may be an issue for some as low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

On Monday, sunshine returns in full force across the mountains. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us remain dry and hot. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Into Monday night, we remain under mostly clear skies. We stay mostly dry with low temperatures dipping down into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

The Heat Continues

The forecast doesn’t change much on Tuesday. A mix of sunshine and clouds across the area could lead to a stray shower or two. The majority of us stay dry with high temperatures getting into the lower-90s.

The heat sticks around into Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds could give way to an isolated shower during the afternoon, but most of us stay dry. Again, high temperatures reach the lower-90s.

Scattered Showers Return

By Thursday, scattered showers and storms look to return to our area. High temperatures remain hot as we top out in the upper-80s to lower-90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Friday, a few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Once again, high temperatures reach the upper-80s under partly cloudy skies.

