Doctors present petition to Governor Lee

Over 5,000 doctors signed a petition urging Lee to drop Executive Order 84 which he signed on August 16.
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 84 on August 16, which allowed parents to opt their children out of local mask mandates enacted by schools or health boards.

Tennessee doctors have presented Gov. Bill Lee with a petition from 5,400 medical professionals urging Lee to drop that order.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the doctors on Friday cited an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among teens and younger children.

Lee’s executive order overrides those mandates. Separately, the U.S. Education Department has threatened possible legal action over Lee’s order.

Gov. Lee emphasized the importance of vaccines during his announcement on Monday, encouraging Tennesseans to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

“The most important tool we have to fight the pandemic is a vaccine. I encourage Tennesseans who have not been vaccinated to talk to their doctor to consider getting vaccinated and to make an informed decision. I worked with my doctor and received the vaccine and it has been a dependable tool to keep me healthy,” Gov. Lee said.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center has added a COVID-19 tracker for their patients.

