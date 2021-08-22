Body found in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)-A body was found Friday morning on Forestry Ridge Road, according to the Rowan County Coroner.

Officials say the 34-year-old male was found not breathing.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, but no foul play is suspected.

The death remains under investigation by Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Department Detective Donnie Hall and Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

