1 dead, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings

Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead and three hurt after two shootings in Lexington.

The first happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House on South Broadway.

According to police, they found three adult victims at the scene. One of those people died. The others were taken to the hospital.

The Fayette County Coroner was called to the scene and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

About 15 minutes later, police found another gunshot victim at Tates Creek Road and Armstrong Mill Road. That person was taken to the hospital, where they were described as critical but stable.

Police said they couldn’t comment on whether or not the two shootings were connected. They said they would release more information about these incidents later Sunday.

