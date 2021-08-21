Shelby County murder-suicide under investigation by police

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have died after an apparent murder-suicide in Shelby County, according to police.

The Shelbyville Police Department confirmed officers responded to a call of shots fired Friday on the 400 block of Midland Boulevard.

Two victims were found at the location who had been shot. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Police said the man later died due to his injuries.

According to a release, Shelbyville Police learned the incident was a domestic violence encounter between two divorced individuals. Investigation revealed the incident was a murder-suicide, and that there was no danger to the public.

“The Shelbyville Police Department extends its condolences to the families, extended families, and neighbors that have been affected by this tragedy,” the release said. “Please continue to look out for each other.”

Police said instances of domestic violence can be reported through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling (800) 799-7233, or by visiting thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to (866) 331-9475.

Active situations can also be reported to police by dialing 911.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.