Pulaski County tops Belfry, 55-13 in Applachian Wireless Game of Week

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Maroons picked up their first win in the 2021 season, beating Belfry 55-13.

The Maroons led the Pirates 35-14 at the half.

“It’s just a great effort by all the Maroons and great execution on both sides of the ball and the kicking game,” said Pulaski County head coach John Hines. “I thought we just played a great game. You’re right, you don’t see that kind of game with Belfry. Belfry is a tremendous program and has been for forever “

Belfry hosts Covington Catholic in the Pike County Bowl next Friday. Pulaski County heads to Wayne County.

