Playing through the pandemic: How to keep safety in focus on the sidelines

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As fall sports make their way back to the calendar, many people are hitting the bleachers to support their local teams.

With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, and recent reports showing a boost in young patients, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said keeping social distancing and mask guidelines in mind could mean all the difference as schools look toward a season of games.

“Currently, about 30 percent- it’s a little over 30 percent- of new cases being reported to public health are school-aged children,” Riley said. “So, we certainly want parents to be cautious. You know, when you were attending the sporting event we want people to of course go out and enjoy them.”

Riley said the advantages of outdoor events like football speak for themselves, allowing an open-air environment to keep people safer. However, keeping a mask on hand for more congested situations- like the line for the concession stand- and staying in your family groups instead of socializing closely with others, could mean all the difference in cutting the spread of COVID-19.

“These outdoor sporting events are certainly much safer than indoor events. So, that’s an advantage in and of itself. But stay with household members, look at spacing in stadiums in your seating, and try to stay you know, spaced apart.”

However, she said the best defense against the virus is to get vaccinated and never attend an event if you are feeling under the weather.

“The number one thing that we can do to have games continue- and to see our football season and other sporting seasons continue and finish, with the state championship games that I know everyone wants to see– is let’s get our vaccination rates up,” she said. “The best defense is a good offense.”

She said the community should come together as one team now in order to secure a win over the coronavirus.

Riley said vaccines are readily available at the Pike County Health Department, Pikeville Medical Center, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, and most clinics or pharmacies near you.

