Pikeville rolls against Paintsville, 43-21
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a matchup of the last two Class 1A state champions, Pikeville cruised past Paintsville 43-21.
The Panthers took the early lead, going up 15-6 at halftime, but dominated down the stretch to pick up a big statement win.
Pikeville hosts Bourbon County in the Pike County Bowl next Saturday. Paintsville hosts defending 2A champion Beechwood on Friday.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.