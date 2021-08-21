Advertisement

Pikeville rolls against Paintsville, 43-21

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 21, 2021
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a matchup of the last two Class 1A state champions, Pikeville cruised past Paintsville 43-21.

The Panthers took the early lead, going up 15-6 at halftime, but dominated down the stretch to pick up a big statement win.

Pikeville hosts Bourbon County in the Pike County Bowl next Saturday. Paintsville hosts defending 2A champion Beechwood on Friday.

