Laurel County Homecoming underway in London

Laurel County Homecoming
Laurel County Homecoming(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Laurel County Homecoming event is now in full swing.

One of the longest-running homecoming traditions in the state, the event features food vendors, music, games, a cornhole tournament, a wiener dog race, and a big wheel race for kids in the area.

It also features a fully-loaded carnival for families to enjoy.

London-Laurel County Tourism Executive Director Kelly Burton said this is the perfect time for families to kick back and have some fun.

“We had a smaller version of this last year but we’re just so happy for people to come outside,” Burton said. “The weather is beautiful today, we’ve been blessed with that and we’re just excited to be able to get back to normal to be able to bring opportunities for families.”

The carnival started at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

