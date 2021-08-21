Advertisement

Lafollette Medical Center adds extra space for patients

Tennova says they’re currently treating 109 COVID patients across their 5 facilities.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lafollette Medical Center in Campbell County has seen an uptick in patients according to a Tennova spokesperson. So much so, that a white tent has been added outside the hospital as a part of their “surge plan” to treat more patients.

While that space is being utilized, Lafollette mayor Michael Stanfield says he’s prepared to open the East and West End Community Center’s for overflow patients where they can receive treatment.

Stanfield believes the worst is yet to come with the surge of the delta variant and says, “I’m pretty sure by the time all this gets started it’ll happen” in reference to using that additional space.

Mayor Stanfield says they aren’t in a position to implement that overflow space quite yet but he thinks eventually that will be a reality.

Tennova says they can’t confirm how many people are currently in the Lafollette Medical Center or in the tent used for overflow. The company says they are currently are servicing 109 COVID patients across the five Tennova hospitals in the state.

85 percent of the people being treated for COVID in Tennova hospitals in Tennessee are unvaccinated, according to the healthcare company.

