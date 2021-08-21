Advertisement

Kentucky Supreme Court to release rulings today

(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has scheduled an extra rendition for Saturday, Aug. 21.

Opinions will be released at noon. The Supreme Court does not announce ahead of time which opinions will be released during rendition, but there has been much anticipation on a ruling about Governor Andy Beshear’s mask mandates using his emergency powers.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes to light.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former State Rep. Brent Yonts (D-District 15/Greenville)
Former state representative dies from COVID-19
Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
Corbin hospital suspending overnight procedures amid climbing COVID-19 case counts
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Latest News

Death investigation underway in Martin County
Football season just kicked off as health officials continue to encourage people to help block...
Playing through the pandemic: How to keep safety in focus on the sidelines
Tennova says they're currently treating 109 COVID patients across their 5 facilities.
Lafollette Medical Center adds extra space for patients
Fans
Playing through the pandemic: How to keep safety in focus on the sidelines- 11 p.m.