Kentucky Supreme Court to release rulings today

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has scheduled an extra rendition for Saturday, Aug. 21.

Opinions will be released at noon. The Supreme Court does not announce ahead of time which opinions will be released during rendition, but there has been much anticipation on a ruling about Governor Andy Beshear’s mask mandates using his emergency powers.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes to light.

