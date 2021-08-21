Advertisement

Hot temperatures stick around into next week

WYMT Humid
WYMT Humid(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat is back and plans to stick around into the next work week. A few stray showers could offer some relief from those hot temperatures.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay under partly cloudy skies through tonight. The majority of us remain dry, but there could be a stray shower or two. Low temperatures will fall into the upper-60s.

Mostly sunny skies return on Sunday. We stay hot and mostly dry as high temperatures soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s in some spots. An afternoon shower or storm is possible, but most of us stay dry.

Into Sunday night, we remain mostly clear. An early evening shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us stay dry. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

Next Work Week

The forecast doesn’t change much into the beginning of next week.

We see plenty of sunshine on Monday with high temperatures reaching the upper-80s and lower-90s. A stray shower is possible towards the afternoon and evening.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Tuesday. High temperatures soar into the lower-90s for most locations. We stay mostly sunny with only a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

Scattered Showers/Storms Return

By Wednesday, rain chances start to creep back into the forecast.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday. High temperatures stay hot as we top out in the upper-80s to lower-90s.

This pattern continues into the end of next week.

A mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and Friday could give way to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures on both days top out in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former State Rep. Brent Yonts (D-District 15/Greenville)
Former state representative dies from COVID-19
Death investigation underway in Martin County
Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Corbin hospital suspending overnight procedures amid climbing COVID-19 case counts

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 20, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 20, 2021
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Drier weekend ahead, small rain chances possible
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Weekend Forecast: Fog gives way to drier days, temps climb back toward summer levels
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 19, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 19, 2021