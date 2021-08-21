Hot temperatures stick around into next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat is back and plans to stick around into the next work week. A few stray showers could offer some relief from those hot temperatures.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay under partly cloudy skies through tonight. The majority of us remain dry, but there could be a stray shower or two. Low temperatures will fall into the upper-60s.

Mostly sunny skies return on Sunday. We stay hot and mostly dry as high temperatures soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s in some spots. An afternoon shower or storm is possible, but most of us stay dry.

Into Sunday night, we remain mostly clear. An early evening shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us stay dry. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

Next Work Week

The forecast doesn’t change much into the beginning of next week.

We see plenty of sunshine on Monday with high temperatures reaching the upper-80s and lower-90s. A stray shower is possible towards the afternoon and evening.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Tuesday. High temperatures soar into the lower-90s for most locations. We stay mostly sunny with only a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

Scattered Showers/Storms Return

By Wednesday, rain chances start to creep back into the forecast.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday. High temperatures stay hot as we top out in the upper-80s to lower-90s.

This pattern continues into the end of next week.

A mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and Friday could give way to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures on both days top out in the mid-to-upper-80s.

