Advertisement

Fighting near stands causes Western High School to forfeit Friday’s game

Western High School’s first week high school football matchup ended in forfeit after police...
Western High School’s first week high school football matchup ended in forfeit after police respond to multiple fights near the stands.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Western High School’s first week high school football matchup ended in forfeit after police respond to multiple fights near the stands.

The home game against Butler High School was paused during the third quarter as a “large commotion” had started in the crowd with fans, Butler athletics tweeted Friday night.

Shively Police Sergeant Patrick Allen confirmed officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. due to multiple fights between juveniles near the stands.

Police said it is unknown what caused the fights, but officers worked to remove the crowd from the stadium in an orderly fashion.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Renee Murphy released the following statement on the incident Saturday afternoon:

“There was a disturbance off the field when several spectators started running. During that time there were physical altercations. No serious injuries have been reported. Shively Police were called to the school. It was determined the best course of action would be to end the game in order to clear the crowd.”

Butler Athletics tweeted later Friday night that Western had forfeited the game, and Butler had won 20-12.

For more scores from week one of high school football, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former State Rep. Brent Yonts (D-District 15/Greenville)
Former state representative dies from COVID-19
Death investigation underway in Martin County
Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Corbin hospital suspending overnight procedures amid climbing COVID-19 case counts

Latest News

First tee at Burnside Golf Course
2020 Rockcastle Rockets Invitational
Scott Grizzle resigns, Hazard back in search of new head football coach
Somerset receives championship rings for the first time in school history
Union Athletics
John Luttrell building Union football through local athletes
Pulaski County's John Hines adapts coaching strategy amid COVID-19