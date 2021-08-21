Death investigation underway in Martin County

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Martin County.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT they received a call Thursday of an unresponsive woman at a home on Tomahawk Road.

Once troopers arrived at the scene, they found Brooklyn Sloas, 22, inside. She was pronounced dead by the Martin County coroner. Her body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.