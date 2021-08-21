CASA of Lexington holds ‘Superhero Run’

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Last year, CASA of Lexington had to cancel their annual Superhero run because of the pandemic.

This year they were back and more powerful than ever! Families of all ages came out to wind star farm in Versailles for costumes and fun.

From Spider-Man to the toy story cast, families came from all over to CASA of Lexington’s superhero run to support an amazing cause.

“We are raising funds for casa of Lexington, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and we use trained and supervised volunteers to advocate for child abuse and neglect victims in the court system,” said Melynda Jamison, executive director of CASA of Lexington.

In 2020 over 1,200 children in Fayette, Bourbon, Woodford, and Scott counties suffered from abuse or neglect, but with the help of CASA volunteers, they can make life better.

“We try to make kids’ lives a little bit easier with the presence of superheroes to remind them that they are the real superheroes is an amazing thing,” said Dan Guttlieb, who came to the event from New York, dressed up as Tony Stark.

“And no matter what they are going through, they always have us that they can come to for help,” said Antonio Lazaro, who also came in from New York dressed as Spider-Man.

Families dressed up in all sorts of costumes, along with their animals like dogs, pigs, and horses, made the race and event all more fun.

“It feels wonderful every year. This is our favorite event. Every year we show up, we dress up, and it is for a great cause,” said Ozlem and Michael Davis. They came with a crew of Star Wars characters, and they came as Cara Dune and the Madolaurian.

The event had a 1k for kids and a 5k for adults. They also had a costume contest and music for the people that attended.

“I liked the bouncy house when I went into the poles. That was my favorite thing. Yes, I liked a little bit of everything, said Amelia and her brother Henry.

For those that want to get involved with CASA of Lexington, you can reach out to them on their website for more information.

