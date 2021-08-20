Weekend Forecast: Fog gives way to drier days, temps climb back toward summer levels

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are finally getting a break from the rain, at least for the most part. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Today and Tonight

Be extra careful out there early. We have a Dense Fog Advisory for our entire region until 10 a.m. That will be the big story to start this Friday. Slow down, use your low beams and watch out for each other on the roads. That fog will start to lift by mid to late morning hopefully giving way to some sunshine after morning clouds. A lingering shower is possible early, but I think most of us will be dry today.

It’s looking like a great night for the kickoff of high school football across the mountains with highs topping out in the mid 80s and dropping down into the mid to upper 60s overnight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday and Sunday look almost perfect. I say almost because even though I think most of us don’t see a drop of rain either day, with temperatures heading back into the mid to upper 80s, I will not take rain chances completely out. I’ve been doing this job too long to make that rookie mistake. Haha. Look for lots of sunshine and few clouds both days. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s and head into the upper 80s on Sunday. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to around 70 both nights.

Extended Forecast

Our dry stretch of weather continues for a while, at least through the middle of next week, but the mercury continues to trend upward. Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will approach or exceed the 90-degree mark. Summer is definitely not done yet. A few scattered chances for showers and storms will return for the second half of next week.

Have a great weekend!

