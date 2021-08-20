Advertisement

WalletHub study ranks Kentucky as no. 1 for maltreated children

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WalletHub’s study, 2021′s States with the Most Underprivileged Children, had Kentucky as number 10 overall, but number 1 for the highest number of maltreated children.

August is Child Support Awareness Month, a national campaign that highlights services focused on the health and well-being of children. In honor of the month, WalletHub conducted this study.

Nearly 20 out of every 1,000 children in Kentucky will be abused. This is an issue that the advocates at Judi’s Place for Kids in Pikeville know all too well:

“Most every parent loves their child and they don’t want to hurt them, but they do sometimes,” said Delphia Branham, Family and Child Advocate at Judi’s Place. Branham adds that it’s hard to pinpoint why people mistreat children:

“Financial problems, mental health issues, alcohol, substance abuse problems, there’s a variety of things.”

Not only can these issues aid in the maltreatment of children, but the fact that the resources designed to help these problems are often scarce in rural areas.

Knott County Attorney Tim Bates said supplying more funds to our foster care and social work programs can help combat mistreatment of children in Kentucky:

“I don’t think it will get worse if we have the legislature that steps forward and put’s the money into this. It’s our children, it’s our future, it’s well worth it.”

Both Branham and Bates said if you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, speak out and report it.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Hutchinson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night when a traffic stop took a turn.
‘He’s okay’: Sheriff’s deputy safe at home after Tuesday night shooting
Jeffrey Mullins was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
KSP: Suspect caught in Floyd County armed robbery
Coroner: Funeral arrangements made for man killed in Perry County crash
(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: 9.5 pounds of meth, 15 firearms seized in drug bust
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident

Latest News

Jackie Deskins, 75, died Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of smiles and service.
‘Jackie was like sunshine’: Pike County deputy remembered for years of service
Magoffin County has the second-highest incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, with a...
‘It’s alarming:’ Magoffin County seeing surge of COVID-19 cases
Jackie Deskins
‘Jackie was like sunshine’: Pike County deputy remembered for years of service- 6 p.m.
wymt
Six UK players facing criminal charges